A creepy marriage proposal for Badminton queen PV Sindhu by a 70 year old man

A 70-year-old man had filed a petition at the desk of Ramanathapuram district collector at the disclosure of which everyone where startled.

His only wish is to marry the world Badminton queen PV Sindhu. The grumpy old man even had his photo pasted aside of Sindhu which he gave to the collector who was clueless of his intentions. He is identified as Malaisamy hailing from Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.Malaisamy claims he played a pivotal role for shaping Sindhu’s carrier and if she denies his proposal he would kidnap her. Malaisamy claims he is 16 year old and is the best match for 24 aged PV Sindhu.