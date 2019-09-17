Biopic on Shakuntala Devi, Stunning new look of Vidya Balan released

India’s human supercomputer Shakuntala Devi will soon be seen in the silver screen. Vidya Balan-often regarded as the pickiest actress to chose her roles would adore the screen as Shakuntala Devi on her biopic. The 32-second teaser for the movie named “Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer” was released on Monday. Vidya Balan looked stunning clad in a red saree, with a bindi and bobbed hair cut similar to Shakuntala Devi.

The movie sheds light into varied aspects of Shakuntala Devi’s character as an arrogant, sharp-witted and eccentric lady who defied technology with her arithmetic abilities.