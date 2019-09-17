Blast in Afghanistan election rally kills 24, Ghani unhurt

Kabul: 24 were killed and several injured following an explosion which took place near an election rally attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Mr. Ghani was reportedly unhurt according to his close aide.

The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber moments before President Ghani was about to address the rally in Charikar, capital of Parwan province located North of Kabul. Most of the victims are civilians including many women and children. Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of the provincial hospital said that ambulances are still operating and the casualty toll may rise.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Taliban commanders have vowed to intensify clashes with the Afghan and foreign forces to discourage people from voting in the Sept. 28 presidential election when Ghani will bid for a second five-year term.