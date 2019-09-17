Latest NewsIndia

Bollywood celebrities wishes Prime Minister on his birthday: See inside

Sep 17, 2019, 02:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating 69th birthday today. Many international personalities has extended their birthday wishes to Narendra Modi. The celebrities of Bollywood also joined the long queue.

Many Bollywood celebrities has wished Prime Minister on his birthday. The ‘B’Town celebrities took their social media handle to wish the prime minister on his birthday. Vivek Oberoi, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut , Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor the list will not end.

Actor Vivek Oberoi who portrayed the role of Narendra Modi on the biopic has recited a poem for the prime minister. Akshay kumar shared the poster of the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali based on the life of Modi.

“To the hardest worker in any room. The man who has risen from amongst us,the man who speaks our thoughts,the man who reflects our strengths,the man who inspires a billion hearts”, actor Randeep hooda tweeted.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close