Bollywood celebrities wishes Prime Minister on his birthday: See inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating 69th birthday today. Many international personalities has extended their birthday wishes to Narendra Modi. The celebrities of Bollywood also joined the long queue.

Many Bollywood celebrities has wished Prime Minister on his birthday. The ‘B’Town celebrities took their social media handle to wish the prime minister on his birthday. Vivek Oberoi, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut , Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor the list will not end.

Actor Vivek Oberoi who portrayed the role of Narendra Modi on the biopic has recited a poem for the prime minister. Akshay kumar shared the poster of the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali based on the life of Modi.

“To the hardest worker in any room. The man who has risen from amongst us,the man who speaks our thoughts,the man who reflects our strengths,the man who inspires a billion hearts”, actor Randeep hooda tweeted.

Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji ? Here’s a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind ??#HappyBdayPMModi #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi #HappyBirthdayPM #NarendraModiBirthday @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/iICWIi1LRB — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 17, 2019

Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi …May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love…Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead….respectfully yours…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2019

Your selfless dedication & hard work towards the country is what inspires all of us !!! Hope you have an amazing year ahead & so does our country through you…Wishing you a very happy birthday @narendramodi ji… — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 17, 2019

Happy Birthday Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May God give you long and healthy life. May you continue to lead our nation for many many years to come. ?????? ???????????? ??????? ???? ???? ?? ??????? ??????????? ?? ??? ???? ?????? ??? ???? ??? ?? ????????? ???? ???????? pic.twitter.com/PYxMpuCOM6 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2019

Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji My sincere gratitude for your continuous efforts for reformation and development of our great nation. May lord Ganesh bless you with a very long and healthy life.?? ? pic.twitter.com/zJ04npDEW6 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2019

??????????????????? ?? ????? ??????

?? ?????????????????? ?? ????????????????? To the hardest worker in any room.

The man who has risen from amongst us,the man who speaks our thoughts,the man who reflects our strengths,the man who inspires a billion hearts #HappyBdayPMModi ??? pic.twitter.com/Zc2vysyt76 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 17, 2019