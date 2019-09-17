Chief Minister says hasn’t pinch of economic slowdown due to government’s schemes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that under AAp government’s schemes the national capital has not felt the “pinch” of the economic slowdown

“I am from a traders’ family myself and I understand the agony, pains and problems faced by traders very well. In this period of economic slowdown, the people of Delhi are not feeling the pinch as much because of the Delhi government’s schemes,” Kejriwal said at the event organised by the Chamber of Trade and Industries.

“We waived electricity bills up to 200 units. We provided free water and waived the old water bills. Now, travelling in a bus will also be free for women,” Kejriwal said.