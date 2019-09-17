Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praises women doing ‘puli kali’

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has praised the women who performed ‘puli kali ( the dance of tigers)’ during Onam.

Tharoor shared a video of a women performing the folk dance on micro blogging site Twitter. In the video a woman is seen doing Puli Kali on the streets of Thrissur in Kerala.

“Going viral in Kerala — a woman dancing the Puli Kali at the Onam celebrations (normally a male preserve as you see at the start) has captured the hearts of many Malayalees!” , Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Going viral in Kerala — a woman dancing the Puli Kali at the Onam celebrations (normally a male preserve as you see at the start) has captured the hearts of many Malayalees! pic.twitter.com/IBdCkREQ1s — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 15, 2019

Puli Kali( the dance of tigers), is one of the popular folk dance forms of Kerala performed during Onam. It is a recreational art form where trained artists dance to the tunes of drums . Participants paint themselves as tigers and hunters and danced to the beats of instruments .The ‘tigers’ dance as ‘hunters’ tries to get hold of them.

However, the 200-year-old artform has been dominated by men artistes since the start. In 2016, a group of women in Kerala created history by participating in Puli Kali . Wearing the symbolic tiger skin they had danced along with over 500 male counterparts.