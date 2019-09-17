Ex- Union minister Pon Radha Krishnan gets slammed for saying Tamils are ungrateful

Ex-Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan branded Tamils as “ungrateful” in response to various Tamil parties opposition to union home minister Amit Shah’s proposition of One nation One language campaign to promote Hindi as the national language.

He said PM Modi was the first prime minister to acknowledge Tamil as the oldest language and went a step further to term it older than Sanskrit.”If Tamils are grateful they should have celebrated this for an entire year. We Tamils are not worthy of celebrations. Tamils are ungrateful” he said.

However, Pon Radhakrishnan’s words have sparked yet another controversy regardless of party politics. Pon Radhakrishnan-the BJP leader from Tamil Nadu later clarified that his words were not specific to the entirety of Tamilians but to those who play politics over Tamil. The Congress was quick to retaliate out at Ponnar, as he is popularly known, urging him to issue an apology for his comments. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan mocked, “It appears he (Pon Radhakrishnan) has changed his language”. DMK leader Stalin said he would reply Ponnar at anti-Hindi campaign scheduled on September 20.