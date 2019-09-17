Forest officer recover 15 Tokay gecko

The forest officials had seized 15 Tokay gecko. The Belakoba Forest Range officers in West Bengal has also arrested three person in connection with this.

The forest officials after getting a tip-off reached the Dalsinghpara tea estate and recovered 15 yellow-spotted Tokay gecko. The animals were smuggled to Bhutan.

The accused were produced before the court.

Tokay Gecko:

The Tokay gecko is a nocturnal arboreal gecko. It is native to Asia and Pacific islands. The animal is considered as a symbol of good luck and fertility by the people in Southeast Asian countries. The regional myths attributes to have supernatural powers to gecko. The animal is also poached for medicinal uses.