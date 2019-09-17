Honor Killing: Dalit man burnt alive

In a shocking incident, a Dalit man was burnt alive and his mother has died after hearing the tragic news. The man named Abhishek aged 19 was held captive in a room and thrashed by a group of people who later burnt him alive for having an affair with a woman in upper caste.

The man has been in relation with the girl for six years.Abhishek has went to meet his relative to get some money as his mother was hospitalized. After coming from his relatives home he called his lover and meet her. The relatives of the girl found this and they took him and locked in a room .He was beaten up and later burned.

The police has registered a case and arrested three people including the girl.