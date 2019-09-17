IAF successfully test fires Air-to Air missile Astra from Sukhoi-30

Indian Air Force successfully test-fired its indigenously developed air-to-air missile “Astra” off the coast of Odisha. The missile was fired from a Su-30 MKI war craft. The test is hailed as yet another golden achievement for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India.

“The live aerial target was engaged accurately demonstrating the capability of the first indigenous air-to-air missile,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. According to sources the test was carried out with textbook perfection with various radars, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Sensors tracked the missile and fixed its engagement with the target,” the defense statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and Air Force teams for the successful test.