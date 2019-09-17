India appoints ‘First Female Military Diplomat’

India has appointed the nation’s’ first female military diplomat. Wing Commander Anjali Singh has been appointed as the Military Diplomat in Russia.

Wing Commander Anjali Singh has thus become India’s first female military diplomat. Anjali Singh has been appointed as the Deputy Air Attache in the Indian Embassy in Russia.

” Wing Commander Anjali Singh joined @IndEmbMoscow on 10th Sep as the Deputy Air Attache. She enjoys the distinction of being the first female Indian Armed Forces Officer to be posted as a military diplomat in any of the Indian missions abroad”, the Indian Embassy tweeted.

Anjali Singh is a trained MiG-29 fighter aircraft pilot. She has been in Indian Air Force for 17 years.

The Air Attache is an Air Force officer who is a part of a diplomatic mission. The Air Attache represents the chief of Indian Air Force in the foreign country.