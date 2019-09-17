Indian-US soldiers sing and dance Assam Regiment’s marching song: Video

A video of a group of Indian and American soldiers singing and dancing the marching song of Assam Regiment has become viral. The Indian and US soldiers has sung the marching song of Assam regiment ‘Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai’. This was done during the joint training session.

The joint training session named ‘Yuddhabyas’ is being carried out at a Joint Base Lewis in McChord in USA.

#WATCH Indian and American soldiers sing and dance on the Assam Regiment's marching song ‘Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai’ during Exercise 'Yudhabhyas' being carried out at Joint Base Lewis, McChord in the United States of America pic.twitter.com/6vTuVFHZMd — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

The song is dedicated to a soldier of Assam regiment named Badluram. The song depicts the bravery of an Indian soldier Badluram who fought against japan Army in Second World War.

The ‘Yuddhabyas’ is the 15th edition of joint military training. The session has been started on September 5 and will end on September 18.