Indian-US soldiers sing and dance Assam Regiment’s marching song: Video

Sep 17, 2019, 01:02 pm IST
A video of a group of Indian and American soldiers singing and dancing the marching song of Assam Regiment has become viral. The Indian and US soldiers has sung the marching song of Assam regiment ‘Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai’. This was done during the joint training session.

The joint training session named ‘Yuddhabyas’ is being carried out at a Joint Base Lewis in McChord in USA.

The song is dedicated to a soldier of Assam regiment named Badluram. The song depicts the bravery of an Indian soldier Badluram who fought against japan Army in Second World War.

The ‘Yuddhabyas’ is the 15th edition of joint military training. The session has been started on September 5 and will end on September 18.

