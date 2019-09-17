‘KGF’ star yash shares a cute video of his baby: Video

Kannada actor Yash has rose to national fame after the multi-lingual periodic action flick ‘KGF’. The actor has now shared on social media a very cute video of his baby girl, Arya.
View this post on Instagram
Wondering if my Dad will have more modakas than me ? Anyway.. wishing u all a very Happy Ganesha Habba from your putta Gowri ? ??????? ?????? ????? ???? ????? ???? ????? ????? ??? ?????? ?????? ???????? .. ????? ? ????? ???????? ???????? ???? ????? ????????? . @iamradhikapandit
The social media pages of the couple are full of adorable videos of their 9 month old angel. They’re leaving no stone unturned to capture the infant’s daily activities.
In the video clip we can see Radhika Pandit, Yash and the cute little angel Ayra. Yash took a selfie with the trio and captioned it as, “Ayra says Hi”.
Yash and Radhika met on the sets of Nanda Gokula. The couple got married in 2016 and have worked together in three films mainly ‘Mogina Manasu’, ‘Drama’, ‘Mr and Mrs Ramachari’.
Post Your Comments