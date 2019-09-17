Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

‘KGF’ star yash shares a cute video of his baby: Video

Sep 17, 2019, 08:49 am IST
Less than a minute

Kannada actor Yash has rose to national fame after the multi-lingual periodic action flick ‘KGF’. The actor has now shared on social media a very cute video of his baby girl, Arya.

The social media pages of the couple are full of adorable videos of their 9 month old angel. They’re leaving no stone unturned to capture the infant’s daily activities.

In the video clip we can see Radhika Pandit, Yash and the cute little angel Ayra. Yash took a selfie with the trio and captioned it as, “Ayra says Hi”.

Yash and Radhika met on the sets of Nanda Gokula. The couple got married in 2016 and have worked together in three films mainly ‘Mogina Manasu’, ‘Drama’, ‘Mr and Mrs Ramachari’.

