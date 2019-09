Chaudhari Fawan Hussien- Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology on Monday said that his country will send their first man on to the lunar surface by 2022. He said talks are on the go with their friendly neighbor China for this feat. “Pakistan’s lunar mission will be accomplished by 2022”, he said.

Astronauts for the mission would be trained and selected by the end of 2020 and the mission is scheduled to be in 2022.