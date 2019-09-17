Man offers ‘1.25 kilo gold crown at temple to mark Modi’s birthday

Today is the 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And BJP activists and many others are celebrating the birthday. And adding to this a man has celebrated the birthday of Narendra modi by offering a big offering to a temple.

Arvind Singh an ardent fan of Narendra Modi has offered a golden crown weighing 1.25 kilogram at Sankat mochan Hanuman Temple in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He offered this on Monday a day before the birthday of Prime Minister.

” Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, I took a vow to offer gold crown weighing 1.25 kilogram to Lord Hanuman if Modiji formed the government for the second time”, Singh told a news agency.