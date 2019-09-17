Pak cricket coach gives strict food regulation for players, No biriyani and Sweets

New strict diet rules are in effect for Pakistani cricket players. The new coach Misbah-ul-Haq is of the opinion that uncurbed eating habits of players are to blame for their lagging fitness.

Pakistan cricket players received a lot of trolls mocking their fitness after the loss of 2019 world cup match against India.

Misbah issued orders that no heavy diet would be available during the domestic season and in the national camp if players want to make it in the national squad.“No more Biryani or oil-rich red meat meals or sweet dishes for the players now,” said a member of a catering company managing the food plan for the players in a match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.