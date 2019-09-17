Latest NewsInternational

Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry Makes a Mockery of Himself With a Cheap Troll on P.M Modi’s Birthday. Netizens Give him a Sharp Reply

Sep 17, 2019, 06:28 pm IST
Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has recently been in the news multiple times for his senseless comments on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One can only wonder how a man in a high position is able to come up with such ridiculous statements at regular intervals and is perhaps an indication of Pakistan’s pathetic development in Science and Technology.

On Tuesday, Chaudhry set a new low with a foul Tweet on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Leaders are known for extending courtesy to even their political rivals on their birthday but Chaudhry wrote “Today reminds us the importance of contraceptives” and followed it with a hashtag ModiBirthday.

The wish indirectly implies that people like Modi should not be born. Netizens couldn’t have let his foul tweet go as they responded to his wordplay sharply.

“Stop. You’re only embarrassing yourself.” wrote one person while another said his tweet speaks volumes of his upbringing. Check out these tweets.

