Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry Makes a Mockery of Himself With a Cheap Troll on P.M Modi’s Birthday. Netizens Give him a Sharp Reply

Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has recently been in the news multiple times for his senseless comments on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One can only wonder how a man in a high position is able to come up with such ridiculous statements at regular intervals and is perhaps an indication of Pakistan’s pathetic development in Science and Technology.

On Tuesday, Chaudhry set a new low with a foul Tweet on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Leaders are known for extending courtesy to even their political rivals on their birthday but Chaudhry wrote “Today reminds us the importance of contraceptives” and followed it with a hashtag ModiBirthday.

The wish indirectly implies that people like Modi should not be born. Netizens couldn’t have let his foul tweet go as they responded to his wordplay sharply.

“Stop. You’re only embarrassing yourself.” wrote one person while another said his tweet speaks volumes of his upbringing. Check out these tweets.

You are so disgusting. Curse to a human being. Sindh is burning, whole Hindu community is scared to live here and you, your party are still keeping yourself in Modi's ass. Bhai bahar nikal aajaao look at the matter. Or confess you-all are too with these culprits @ImranKhanPTI too https://t.co/fxop69We6h — Sumeet (@gratified__) September 17, 2019

It reminds the kind of disgraceful upbringing you had and the way you hijacked #islamispeace for your nefarious activities https://t.co/ytrBNm1erL — zafar sareshwala (@zafarsareshwala) September 17, 2019

I have never come across a sitting cabinet minister stooping this low.

He is a big big disappointment and a badge of shame for our even showcase democracy.

Why is he hell bent to embarrass us everyday…? https://t.co/bXEmk5tmhW — Md.Aslam ???? (@MdAslam31975083) September 17, 2019

This is downright disgusting from a senior minister of Pakistan. You may disagree or hate him as much as you want but making a statement like this shows your class and speaks volumes of your upbringing. #Modibirthday https://t.co/wkIdIFH9AM — Lyndon Pinto (@PintoLyndon) September 17, 2019

Don't Pakistanis feel ashamed that one of their federal ministers' (of "Science and Technology" ) primary job seems to be trolling Indians. What ridiculous obsession while our ministers mostly are not obsessing over Pakistan day-in day-out. Time to grow up? https://t.co/UmOGPzMwdp — Dum Maro Dum (@RovingBanjara) September 17, 2019