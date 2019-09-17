Pakistan to open border for Indian Sikhs

The Visa free border crossing for Sikh pilgrims from India will be ready by early November. The Kartarpur corridor will be opened for Indian Sikh pilgrims on November 9. This was informed by the Pakistan officials on Monday.

Visa-free border crossing will allow thousands of pilgrims to easily visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, a Sikh shrine just inside Pakistan. Instead of visas, the Sikh pilgrims will be given special permits to access the shrine.

The Kartarpur corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district up to the border will be constructed by India.

Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, settled in what is now Pakistan’s Kartarpur. The shrine, known as Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, was built after he died in the 16th century.