“The battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that”, says Kamal Hassan: Video

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan joined the protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal to make Hindi as National language. He on a video shared on Monday on social media has slammed the ‘one nation, one language’ proposal.

pointing to the 2017 Jallikattu protests over the Supreme Court’s’s decision to put a ban on the practise, Hassan said that it was a mere protest. “The battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that. India or Tamil Nadu (TN) does not need or deserve such a battle,” he said. ‘No Shah, Sultan or Samrat should renege that promise,’ he added.

He further emphasised that the Tamilians respect all languages but their mother language will always be Tamil.