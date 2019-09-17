“The battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that”, says Kamal Hassan: Video

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan joined the protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal to make Hindi as National language. He on a video shared on Monday on social media has slammed the ‘one nation, one language’ proposal.
pointing to the 2017 Jallikattu protests over the Supreme Court’s’s decision to put a ban on the practise, Hassan said that it was a mere protest. “The battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that. India or Tamil Nadu (TN) does not need or deserve such a battle,” he said. ‘No Shah, Sultan or Samrat should renege that promise,’ he added.
He further emphasised that the Tamilians respect all languages but their mother language will always be Tamil.
Now you are constrained to prove to us that India will continue to be a free country.
You must consult the people before you make a new law or a new scheme. pic.twitter.com/u0De38bzk0
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 16, 2019
