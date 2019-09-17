Turkey to host Trilateral summit to solve Syrian crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin together with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani will be hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a trilateral summit held in Ankara. President Erdogan had previously spearheaded two rounds of summits with Iran and Russia to solve the Syrian crisis.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey have conflicting interests in war-torn Syria. Iran and Russia have been staunch supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey has called for his ouster and backed opposition fighters. With the steady advance of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s army backed with Russian airpower a mass influx of Syrian refugees has battered Turkey since 2016. Russian airstrikes have continued in the region despite the latest ceasefire between Ankara and Moscow on August 31.

All three leaders are expected to meet each other before a closing news conference with a view to presenting a joint declaration.