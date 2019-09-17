Watch video of armed robbers looting money from bank: Video

In a shocking incident, five armed men has looted a nationalised bank. Five armed robbers has looted around Rs.19 lakh from Punjab National Bank in the Madri industrial area in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The whole robbery was caught in CCTV.

On Monday around 1pm five armed man with pistols in hand entered the bank. Two of them guarded on the main counter and two entered the cashier’s counter and one went the locker area. T

There were 3 bank officers and one customer were present in the bank. They did not respond as one of the robber has fired into air as they enter the bank.

The robbers took Rs.19 lakh and the whole process took only one minute.