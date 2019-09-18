10 year Texas girl dead after infected by rare brain eating Amoeba

Lily Mae Avant, 10 died on Tuesday after battling a rare brain-eating amoeba which entered her body through the nose while swimming. She was air lifted to Cook Children’s Health Care System in Fort Worth on September 8, when the doctors found out that she had contracted ‘Naegleria fowleri’, a single-cell living organism commonly found in warm freshwater, like lakes and rivers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She was reportedly infested while swimming in the Brazos River in Lake Whitney near Waco over Labor Day weekend. Valley Mills elementary school where Lily was a fifth-grade student on their facebook post confirmed her death on Monday.” She was an outstanding student, but more importantly, Lily was an incredible person and friend to all. She has and will continue to touch lives around the nation” the school wrote offering condolences in their post.