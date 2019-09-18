44 Senators urges Trump to restore GSP status for India

The Trump Administration has been urged by a bipartisan group of 44 influential senators to reinstate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key GSP trade program as part of a potential trade deal between the two countries.

The Trump administration suspended India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) in June.

The law Makers in a letter to US President suggested an ‘early harvest’ approach on the occasion of Indian PM Narendra Mod’s visit on September 22 in Houston and the two sides hope to announce a potential deal on longstanding trade issues, including GSP, a media report said.