Air to Air’ missile ‘Astra’ test fired successfully : Video

India successfully test fired the air to air missile ‘Astra’. The test fire was conducted on Tuesday. The indigenously developed air-to-air missile Astra that was fired from a fighter aircraft.

A statement released by the Defence Ministry revealed that the state-of-the-art missile was launched from Sukhoi-30 MKI off the coast of Odisha as part of user trials by the Indian Air Force(IAF).

The Astra missile is capable of engaging targets of different ranges and altitude. The missile is designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

VIDEO: Today’s Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missile user flight test by the IAF from a Su-30 MKI. pic.twitter.com/q9vMF3Y2M9 — Livefist (@livefist) September 17, 2019

The sophisticated missile has a strike range of over 70 km. It has a 15-kg high-explosive pre-fragmented warhead, the sources added.