Authorities find 29 bodies in a hundred plastic bags

In a shocking incident, the Mexican authorities had found out 29 bodies in the violent western state of Jalisco.The dead bodies were packed in more than a hundred plastic bags. They were dumped in a clandestine grave .

The bodies were discovered in Zapopan municipality in the first week of September.Investigators had counted 13 complete and 16 incomplete bodies.

Mexico has been witnessing the street fight and gang wars of drug -cartels for a long time.The number of murders in the country has jumped to the highest on record in the first half of the year.

In Mexico, cartels often kidnap and kill their rivals, many of whom are buried in clandestine graves scattered across the country. Jalisco is home to several cartels, including one of the country’s most notorious.