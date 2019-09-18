Autorickshaw driver arrested for masturbating before women

The Mumbai police has arrested an autorickshaw driver for masturbating before a women. Ram Naresh Yadav aged 55 was arrested by Bangur Nagar police on Tuesday.

He was arrested for masturbating in front of women morning walkers in suburban Malad. A woman has took the picture of Yadav and shared to the Mumbai police’s official Twitter account.

She noticed Yadav doing the same thing again on the next day. Then the women took the photo of the number plate of his auto and shared it to police.

The police traced down him and arrested him under IPC section 509. He will produced before the court.