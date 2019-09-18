Before buying fish in UAE please check this new advisory issued by authority

Before buying fish in UAE customers must check the new advisory issued by the authority. The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued the new advisory.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has requested the customers at hypermarkets to buy fish products towards the end of their visit.

The advisory was issued on the social media page of the authority. The authority has explained the reason behind the new advisory in a video shared on its official Twitter account.

The authority explained that buying fish products at the beginning of shopping might result in the products becoming spoilt, as they should be kept cool and stored in refrigerators for as long as possible.

Buying fish first and then buying other items would result in the fish being out of refrigeration for a long time, and possibly affect its quality.