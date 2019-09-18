Chandrayaan 2: ISRO to release report on lander

A national daily has reported that the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will soon release a report on Vikram Lander. The report prepared by a top level committee will study the possible reasons for the failure in making the soft-landing. The report is likely to submit its findings “very soon”. The committee had met a few times and almost finalised its conclusions.

The ISRo has lost communication with Vikram lander. Later it was revealed that the lander has failed to have a soft landing. Although later ISRo informed that it has found the location of lander to establish a connection is still not possible.