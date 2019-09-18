Death toll rises to 27 in Godavari boat tragedy

Death toll raised to 27 as more bodies where recovered from the river following the overturn of a tourist boat in river Godavari on Sunday. The private tourist boat, with 73 persons on board, including tourists, overturned at Kachluru village on Sunday.27 tourists were saved, while 19 are still missing.

The bodies, which were badly decomposed, were shifted to the Rampachodavaram and Rajahmundry government hospitals and would be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem. Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said the identity of 25 victims had been established.