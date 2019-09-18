Dubai Raffle: Indian tourist win $1 million

An Indian tourist has won $1 million as prize money in Dubai raffle. Lalit Sharma aged 37 has bagged $1 million in Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw held on Tuesday.

Lalit Sharma whos is married and have two ids aged 12 and five years old is residing in Chennai with his family . He visited Dubai to have a short stay with his sister who works in Dubai as a teacher.

“I came to Dubai in July to visit my sister, who is teaching at Amity University. On my return flight, I bought my first DDF ticket at the airport but I did not win. Then, my sister told me I could try again and purchase another ticket online. I picked ticket number 3743 and it was the winning coupon for the draw’s Series 311,” said lalit to a UAE daily.

After winning the prize he plans to invest a part of the money in his hardware business in Chennai. He is also planning to start a new business in Dubai, in time for Expo 2020. He will also share the fortune with his sister and family and likewise do some charity work.

Sharma will return to Dubai with his family on September 25 to collect the prize money.