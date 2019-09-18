Facebook adds new tools, features to video capabilities

The social media giant Facebook has announced some new tools and features to its video capabilities. The announcement was made at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam.

The new tools were aimed at video creators and publishers. By this now publishers will have more tools to use with its Watch Party and Creator Studio tools.

Facebook has added two new metrics to the Creator Studio. By this page administrators can know how many watched at least 60 seconds of a Party video.

Facebook will also expand the features available to Facebook Pages in an aim to encourage live broadcasting by professionals on its social network. It will be easier to simulate and test broadcasts with Live API, which can be now restricted to that page’s team, including administrators and editors.

The Social media giant after listening to the feedback of the customers is now rolling out several highly requested features to Facebook Pages (not Profiles).