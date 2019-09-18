Forex Market: Indian rupee rises

In the forex market in the early hours of trade, the domestic currency Indian rupee has rose against the US currency US dollar. The Indian rupee has surged by 35 paise to reach at 71.43 against US Dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.47 and then rallied upwards to reach at 71.43 registering a gain of 35 paise.

The Indian rupee has settled at 71.78 against the US dollar on Tuesday. The main reason for the upward rally of the Indian rupee is the gains in the Indian stock market and easing crude oil prices.

The Dollar Index which measures the strength of the US currency against the basket of six currencies rose by marginally by 0.04% to 98.29.