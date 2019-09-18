Hi-tech Vande Bharat Express to begin operations soon

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav informed that the second Vande Bharat Express train will soon start its operation in the Delhi-Katra route. He also made it clear that 40 such hi-tech trains with sleeper class will be ready by 2022.

” The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express has completed all trails and will be run before the festival season begins from October”, Yadav said.

The high speed train which at present offers only chair car service will cut down the travel time between Delhi and Katra from 12 hours to eight hours. Katra is the last railway station on the route to Vaishno Devi Temple in Kashmir.

The first Vande Bharat Express was launched on the Delhi-Varanasi route.