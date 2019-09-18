‘I am petrified of the responsibility’: Actress says not ready to be a mother

The hot actress of Bollywood who has set fire to the screens, Mallika Sherwat has confessed that she is not ready to be a mother as she is petrified of the responsibility.

The actress has shared some adorable photos of her with her nephew Ransher Lamba, her brother Vikram Lamba’s son.

“I am having a ball with him. I don’t have a child of my own, so Ransher is like my baby. I have the best time with him. I play with him, cuddle him, travel with him and enjoy the best moments with him and then give him back to his parents. No nappy changing duties for me,” revealed Sherawat in an interview.

“It is too much of a responsibility which I don’t want. I am petrified of the responsibility of a kid. Abhi toh jaha mann kiya suitcase utha ke chal padi. If I have a child, I would have to think of the child all the time. I will go crazy thinking about which school and all of that. I am happy the way I am,” she added.