JNUSU Election Results 2019: United Left keeps JNU as ‘Red Bastion’

The left unity of left wing students groups including SFI,AISF, AISA and DSF has won all the four general posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNSU) election. The election committee has announced the results.

Left Unity alliance secured all the key four positions — president, vice president, general secretary and joint secretary.

Aishe Ghosh (Students’ Federation of India) elected as JNUSU President, Saket Moon (Democratic Students’ Federation) as Vice President, Satish Chandra Yadav (All India Students’ Association) as General Secretary & Mohd Danish (All India Students’ Federation) as Joint Secretary. https://t.co/sc9uxwbTmX — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Aishe Ghosh of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has been elected as JNUSU President. She defeated Manish Jangid of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by bagging 2,313 votes. Jangid got 1,128 votes.

Saket Moon of Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) secured the Vice President post. He bagged 3,365 votes. Moon defeated ABVP’s Shruti Agnihotri, who got 1,335 votes.

All India Students’ Association’s Satish Chandra Yadav won the General Secretary post. He got 2,518 votes to defeat Sabareesh PA, who got 1,355 votes.

Mohammed Danish of AISA clinched the Joint Secretary post with 3,295 votes.He defeated Sumanta Kumar Sahu.

The counting was over on September 9. And the delay in the announcement of the results took place after two students moved High Court, alleging that Lyngdoh Committee Rules were not strictly adhered to by the varsity authorities while conducting the polls. Following this, the High Court bench decided to put a stay on the release of results until at least September 17.