Mallikarjun Kharge slams Fadnavis:” Only Mahatma Gandhi is the father of our nation,not Modi”

Vetaran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis wife Amruta on her recent remark on Modi.

On Tuesday, Amruta Fadnavis wished Modi on his birthday and called him “Father of our country”.

“Wishing the Father of our country Narendra Modi Ji a very Happy Birthday – who inspires us to work relentlessly towards the betterment of the society”, Amruta Fadnavis tweeted.”Mahatma Gandhi is the only father of Nation. Just for popularity, they give such statements. If they want to consider Prime Minister Modi as their father of Nation, let them,” Kharge said.