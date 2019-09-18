Man Seeks Apology For his Abusive Post on P.M Modi. Check this Out

A man from Kerala had caught the eyeballs of social media after he posted an abusive post on Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. It was after Amit Shah’s exhortation to unite the nation by learning Hindi that he put his controversial post in which he wrote an abusive word instead of the word ‘Mera’ Pradhanmanthri(in Hindi). The man who is working as a teacher in a school in Andhra Pradesh has lost his job following his Facebook post. The school management informed that he has been replaced with a new recruit(as reported by a Malayalam Media).

The issue was taken up by many and a couple of days before, the man had said that his account was hacked and he sought apology for his mistake.

Some one hacked my mobile and posted some abusing post about our respected PM… This thing happened through my account so kindly pardon me for the unexpected mistake,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

A couple of days later, he has posted yet another apology.