Multi million dollar Saudi technology proved useless to defend Aramco attacks

Saudi’s had the best military equipment money can buy. But the Saturday’s attack on its oil fields proved that still, it is not sufficient to defend its vast oil fields and other vulnerable points. Despite being one of the largest spenders on defense technologies and equipment Saudi is open to low flying drones and Cruise missiles attacks. The kingdom purchases cutting edge technology from the US every year and tops the US defense purchase charts.

Its defense systems are largely designed to counter high altitude attacks which they expect from arch-enemy Iran who always has a plethora of ballistic missiles aimed at them. But the Saturday’s attacks were said to be carried out by low flying drones or Cruise missiles which deterred Saudi radars and hit the oil fields creating a global oil price surge. US being the technology provider for the Saudi’s where also clueless on certain instances in which an Iranian drone captured valuable information from a US aircraft carrier.