Saina’s dreams comes to an end in China Open World Tour

In badminton the indian dreams has come to an end as the ace shuttler of India Saina Nehwal has crashed out at the first round of China Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament on today.

The Olympics bronze medalist Saina has lost to Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 10-21,17-21. The match between the eighth seeded Saina and 19th seeded Busanan ended in just 44 minutes. This is the second consecutive defeat against the Thailand player.

Another Indian player the World Champion P.V.Sindhu will face Chinese player Li Xuerui on today. In Men’s Singles Indian shuttlers B.Sai Praneeth and P.Kashyap will also start their campaign today.