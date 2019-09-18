SC slams the center for the miserable state of manual scavengers in the country

Alarmed by the increasing deaths of manual scavengers in manholes Supreme court on Wednesday slammed central government for its light handedness in the matter. Drawing parallels the apex court said “In No country are people sent to gas chambers to die. But here, 4 to 5 people lose their lives to manual scavenging every month.” Justice Arun Mishra questioned Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, as to why proper protective gear like masks and oxygen cylinders were not provided to people who are engaged in manual scavenging and cleaning of sewage and manholes.

In India traditionally scavenging job is done by people of the Dalit caste especially Valmiki. The supreme court expressed concern over the social custom and asked why even after 70 years of independance there is an outlaw system in the society.“All human beings are equal but are not being provided equal facilities by authorities,’’ the bench, also comprising justices M R Shah and B R Gavai, said. In 2013 a landmark legislation — Manual Scavengers And Their Rehabilitation Act — was passed to reinforce the ban and ensure rehabilitation through a mandatory survey. The law bans the hiring of manual scavengers and measures for their rehabilitation. A landmark legislation – Manual Scavengers And Their Rehabilitation Act was passed to reinforce the ban and ensure rehabilitation through a mandatory survey. Despite all measures, manual scavenging is still prevalent across the country.