Thai PM faces demands of resignation after failing to recite the Oath

Thai opposition MPs demanded premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha’s to resign following weeks of chaos over the ex-junta head’s omission of a vow to uphold the constitution during his inauguration, raising questions of his legitimacy.

Questions of his administration’s legitimacy have also been raised after it was revealed Prayut and his cabinet had pledged loyalty to the king but failed to recite allegiance to the constitution when he was sworn in as the civilian premiere in July. The Constitutional Court last week had declined to comment on his Oath omission.