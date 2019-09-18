” There would have been no Pakistan if Savarkar was Prime Minister”, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray claimed that if Veer Savarkar was the Prime Minister then there would have been no Pakistan. He also urged the union government to confer Bharat Ratna to the freedom fighter. He said this at the launch of a biography of Savarkar titled “Savarkar: Echoes From A Forgotten Past”.

” Savarkar must be awarded with the Bharat Ratna. We don’t deny the work done by Mahatma Gandhi the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, but the country saw more than two families being born on the political scene”, Uddhav said. ” I would have called nehru as Veer if had survived jail for 14 minutes against Savarkar who stayed in prison for 14 long years”, he added.