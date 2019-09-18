Latest NewsSports

Vinesh Phogat qualifies for 2020 Olympics

Sep 18, 2019, 01:41 pm IST
In wrestling, India’s star women wrestler Vinesh Phogat has qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She qualified to Olympics after she defeated Sarah Hildebrandt in the world Championship today.

The 25-year-old Vinesh Phogat who is considered to be India’s biggest medal hope in the coming Tokyo Olympics has defeated the World Championship silver medalist Sarah Hildebrandt by 8-2. She has defeated Ukraine wrestler Yulia Khalvadazhy in the first round of the World Championship by 5-0.

Vinesh on today will wrestle in the bronze-medal bout against German wrestler Maria Pervolaraki.  Vinesh had earlier created a new history by winning  gold medals in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

