Woman visitor jailed for prostitution

The Dubai Court of First Instance has charged a 27-year-old woman for prostitution. The Russian woman who arrived in Dubai on May 14 on a visit visa has indulged in prostitution.

The Bur Dubai police took her in custody on June 18 after found her drunk. Later she revealed that she had sex with a Turkish man, whom she had just met at a nightclub, at his flat. The woman accused that then he forced her to have sex with his friend, also Turkish. Later, she retracted her statement confessing it was consensual both times.

She confessed she had been working in prostitution since her arrival in Dubai. The woman would get between Dh1,000 and Dh3,000 from each client. She sent Dh8,000 to her family back home.

The two men have been referred to the Court of Misdemeanors on the charges of having illicit sex with the defendant. They were all charged, together with a third man, with consuming alcohol without a permit at that court.

She has been detained and will be sentenced on September 29.