Latest NewsGulf

3 roads in UAE will partially,fully closed from today

Sep 19, 2019, 06:57 am IST
Less than a minute

Three roads in UAE will be partially, fully closed for maintenance works  from today. These roads will be closed for maintenance.This was announced by the authorities,

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced that three roads in Abu Dhabi will be closed. Theis was announced on the official Twitter page of ITC.

The Nahyan Al Awwal street in Al Ain will be closed from Friday, September 20 until Saturday, September 21.

Sultan bin Zayed The First street will be partially closed from Thursday, September 19 until Saturday, September 21.

The Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street will be partially closed from Friday, September 20 until Thursday, October 3.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close