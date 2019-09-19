3 roads in UAE will partially,fully closed from today

Three roads in UAE will be partially, fully closed for maintenance works from today. These roads will be closed for maintenance.This was announced by the authorities,

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced that three roads in Abu Dhabi will be closed. Theis was announced on the official Twitter page of ITC.

The Nahyan Al Awwal street in Al Ain will be closed from Friday, September 20 until Saturday, September 21.

Road Closure on Nahyan Al Awwal Street for Road Maintenance Works #AlAin pic.twitter.com/VImFw9I40T — "ITC" ???? ????? ???????? (@ITCAbudhabi) September 18, 2019

Sultan bin Zayed The First street will be partially closed from Thursday, September 19 until Saturday, September 21.

Partial Road Closure on Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street for Road Maintenance Works #AbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/0PcerVYmIP — "ITC" ???? ????? ???????? (@ITCAbudhabi) September 18, 2019

The Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street will be partially closed from Friday, September 20 until Thursday, October 3.