Army units put on precautionary alert

Some of the military units in the country have been put in a state combat readiness as a precaution against the present conditions. A press release from the Presidency of the General Staff of Kuwait Army said that the measure aims to protect the safety and security of the country’s land, air and territorial waters against any potential threats in coordination with the state’s military and security services.

The Kuwait Army has conducted a naval and air exercises with live ammunition between 1.30 to 5pm on Wednesday.