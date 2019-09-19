Bengaluru’Kempegowda’ and Hyderabad ‘Rajiv Gandhi’ airports top the chart of fastest-growing international airports

The Airport Council International (ACI) has released its latest report on the fastest-growing airports in the world for 2018 in which Hyderabad and Bengaluru international airports are also listed. International airports in Hyderabad and Bengaluru figure in the list of top five fastest-growing airports in the world last year with more than 15 million passengers per annum.

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is on the first position with a growth rate of 29.1% passenger traffic while Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was on the third place with a growth of 21.9% in passenger traffic. The Antalya Airport in Turkey is in the second position. The total number of passengers in the Bengaluru airport was 32,331,783 while Hyderabad Airport had a passenger footfall of 20,903,930.

Keeping aside the growth rates the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest international airport with a footfall of more than 107 million passengers.Here is the list of world’s busiest airports in 2018

1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Georgia, US) — 107.4 million passengers

2. Beijing Capital International Airport (China) — 101 million

3. Dubai International Airport (United Arab Emirates) — 89.1 million

4. Los Angeles International Airport (California, US) — 87.5 million

5. Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (Japan) — 86.9 million

6. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (Illinois, US) — 83.2 million

7. London’s Heathrow Airport (United Kingdom) — 80.1 million

8. Hong Kong International Airport (China) — 74.5 million

9. Shanghai Pudong International Airport (China) — 74 million

10. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France) — 72.2 million

11. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands) — 71 million

12. New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (India) — 69.9 million

13. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (China) — 69.7 million

14. Frankfurt Airport (Germany) — 69.5 million

15. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (Texas, US) — 69.1 million