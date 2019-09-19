Chandrayaan-2: Hope fading for Vikram lander

The hope for re establishing link with the Vikram Lander that is on the Moon’s surface is fading. The hpes for the re-establishing the the link with the Lander is fading as the ‘Lunar Day’ will end on September 21.

September 7 was the beginning of Lunar Day. One lunar day is equal 14 Earth days. That means by September 21 night will descend on the part of the Moon where lander is at present located. Without no sunlight the lander cannot work as it is charged with solar energy.

Vikram Lander was had its hard landing on the moon’s surface on September 7. The ISRO and the whole India hoped for the soft landing of Vikram lander on the south pole of Moon. But it has faded as the lander lost communication with the ground station and had a hard landing.