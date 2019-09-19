Chinmayanand will be arrested only on the basis of solid evidence,says SIT

Swami Chinmayanand who is facing charges of rape will be arrested only after segregating all evidence as per Special Investigating Team who is investigating the matter.

“The matter is being investigated and an arrest will only be made on the ground of solid evidence,” said Inspector General (IG) of Police Naveen Arora while speaking to media persons in Shahjahanpur on Wednesday. Arora is heading the SIT in the case. The SIT has faced criticism on grounds for not taking any action since two weeks have passed after the woman lodged a complaint. On Wednesday the victim had pleaded why there is no action and if the Judiciary is waiting to see her dead for Chinmayanand to get arrested. She had also lodged a zero FIR (FIR which can be filed irrespective of jurisdiction area ) in New Delhi.

The SIT chief also urged the public to remain patient. “I will request the public to be patient; give us time; have faith in us and not conduct media trial as it might give one side to strengthen their case,” said Arora. The SIT was formed on the directions of the Supreme Court in the first week of September to investigate the case.