Decomposed Body Found in Famous Telugu Actor’s Farmhouse

In a shocking incident, an unidentified decomposed body was recovered from the farmhouse of actor Nagarjuna in Telangana late Wednesday night. The actor had sent some workers to plant a few saplings in the place and it was the workers who found the body there.

The workers, sensed a foul smell coming from the area, found the body and soon informed the local police in Keshampet.

Police have so far not been able to identify the deceased person and initial investigation suggests the body is over six months old. According to reports, the property was purchased by Nagarjuna family about a year ago.